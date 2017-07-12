Everton transfer target unsure over his future at Arsenal

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has claimed that leaving the Emirates this summer ‘is an option’ as he considers a switch to fellow Premier League clubs.
The France International has reportedly grown frustrated over lack of regular first team action and following the club-record arrival of his national teammate Alexandre Lacazette, Giroud is expected to further fell down in the pecking down ahead of the upcoming campaign.
Giroud managed to score 12 goals last season despite being handed just 11 league starts and has attracted interest from Premier League sides Everton and West Ham United.
Gunners boss Arsene Wenger insisted earlier this week the club’s ‘resolution is to keep him here’ but in a recent interview with Sky Sports, the striker has cast doubt over his future at the North London club.
When asked about his future, Giroud said: “I honestly don’t know. At the moment I’m still an Arsenal player so I’ll try to be professional like always and prepare well for next season.
“Obviously there will be more competition, even more than last year, but it’s always nice for a striker to feel the pressure and I always deal with it.
“I’ve been through some difficulties these last years but always succeeded to bounce back, but this one I don’t know. I don’t know about my future so I can’t tell you more. I’m focused on my pre-season.”
In an interview last month, the 30-year-old hinted that he is willing to fight for his position under Arsene Wenger but his recent claims suggest otherwise.
Everton and West Ham both remain keen to sign the French centre forward, who signed a new contract with the Gunners in January. Any potential transfer deal for Giroud is likely to cost in excess of £25 million this summer.