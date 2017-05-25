Everton Transfer Roundup: Latest on Ross Barkley and Josh Bowler

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley could leave the club this summer after failing to agree on a new deal with the Toffees.
According to Daily Mirror, Barkley has refused to accept Everton’s contract offer. Chairman Bill Kenwright has been working for more than a year to persuade the midfielder into accepting their offer.
The Merseyside outfit are keen on holding on to the player but Koeman is unwilling to keep a player who is not committed to the cause.
The likes of Manchester United and Tottenham are interested in Ross Barkley but the Premier League duo will need to pay over the odds in order to sign him.
As per the report, Ronald Koeman is willing to listen to offers for the English playmaker and will sell him for a fee of £50million.
Barkley is out of contract in the summer of 2018 and therefore it will be a steep price to pay for him. Everton’s valuation might force the midfielder to stay for another season and then leave on a free transfer next summer.
In other news, QPR have rejected a bid from Everton for Josh Bowler.
The 17-year-old midfielder made his debut in QPR’s final game of the season away to Norwich City.
Bowler is highly regarded by the London club and is seen as a big part of their future plans.
As per the report, Everton submitted the offer on Tuesday and it was turned down immediately.