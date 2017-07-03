Everton’s spending spree in the transfer window continues. According to Sky Sports, the Toffees have completed the signing of Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez on a five-year deal. The Spaniard will join the Merseyside club for £5.25 million, becoming Everton’s fourth acquisition of the summer after Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaasen and Henry Onyekuru.
Ramirez scored 16 goals in all competitions for Malaga last season. The Barcelona youth product also attracted interest from Serie A champions Juventus. Everton’s ability to fend that off and secure a deal speaks volumes of the ambition at the club at the moment.
With this deal, the club’s total summer outflow has gone over £60 million. They broke the club record to land goalkeeper Pickford from Sunderland for £30 million, before splashing over £20 million on Klaasen.
Ronald Koeman is restructuring his squad which could be set to lose star man Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker could be on his way to either Chelsea or Manchester United in a big-money move, and Everton have taken full advantage of that excess cash incoming. Midfielder Ross Barkley also only has one year left on his contract at Goodison Park. There have been no talks about an extension thus far, and the signing of Klaasen from Ajax could be an indication that the club expect the Englishman to leave.
The club also confirmed on their official website the departure of twelve players, including Tom Cleverley, Arouna Kone and Enner Valencia. Cleverley has completed a permanent move to Watford, while Valencia returns to West Ham United following the expiration of his loan deal.
According to ESPN, defender Michael Keane is set for a medical at Everton today. It was reported last week that a £25 million deal was on the table. The Burnley man, along with Pickford in goal will certainly make a huge impact in shoring up a defence that was all over the place at times last season.