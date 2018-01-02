Everton submit take-it-or-leave-it £25m offer for Cenk Tosun

Everton have been linked with a move for the highly rated Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun.
According to reports, the Toffees are close to landing the player but a sudden change of the asking price has complicated matters.
Apparently, Besiktas had agreed to a £25million deal with Everton for their star striker. However, the Turkish outfit are now holding out for more than £27million.
It will be interesting to see whether the Merseyside outfit give in to Besiktas’ demands.
According to Daily Mirror, the move is in danger of a collapse if Besiktas do not agree to a £25million sale. Apparently, the replacement Besiktas are trying to rope in is costing them more than they had expected.
There is a stand-off over the fee right now and the deal cannot be completed unless the two clubs reach a compromise. Tosun has flown into London to complete the move but the player will now have to wait patiently.
Everton director of football Steve Walsh had also flown out to Istanbul last week in order to seal the move.
As things stand, Besiktas will have to accept the £25million fee because the Toffees are now ready to pull the plug on the transfer.
Tosun has scored 14 goals in all competitions for Besiktas this season and he would solve Allardyce’s goalscoring problems.