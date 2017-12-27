Everton submit €20 million offer for Besiktas star Cenk Tosun

Everton are looking to improve their attacking options next month and Sam Allardyce has identified the Besiktas forward Cenk Tosun as a target.
According to reports, the Toffees want Tosun to lead the line at Goodison Park during the second half of the season and they have already submitted an offer for the player.
Apparently, Everton’s first offer was in the region of around €20 million and the club hierarchy is not very happy with it.
Club chief Fikret Orman has revealed that Cenk Tosun has a great relationship with the club and Besiktas do not intend to sell him just yet. He went on to add that the 26-year-old is very happy in Turkey and that he does not want to leave.
There is no doubt that Besiktas a prominent name in Turkish football but the chance to play in the Premier League is always an attractive proposition. It will be interesting to see whether the player decides to force the issue now.
Tosun has scored 12 goals in 21 games for Besiktas this season and he could be an important signing for Everton. The Merseyside outfit have struggled to replace Lukaku so far and Tosun would definitely address that problem.