Everton submit club record bid for Gylfi Sigurdsson

Everton have submitted a club record £45m bid for the Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson according to Sky Sports.
The Iceland international has been linked with a move to Goodison Park for a while now and despite Swansea’s reluctance to sell, it seems that the Toffees are determined to get their man.
Leicester City were interested in the player as well but their £40m offer was rejected straight away. Everton submitted a similar offer back then and it was turned down as well.
Earlier this month, there were reports that Sigurdsson prefers to join Everton and he wants to work with Ronald Koeman. It will be interesting to see how Swansea deal with the situation now.
Apparently, the Welsh club value Sigurdsson at around £50m. Everton’s offer is pretty good and both clubs should be able to reach a compromise soon.
Everton have had a very good window so far and Koeman has improved his first team considerably. The likes of Klaassen, Rooney, Ramirez and Keane are all good players and will help the Toffees challenge for the European places.
Sigurdsson is one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League and he would be a sensational signing for them. Everton could get rid of Ross Barkley this summer and the Swansea star could be an ideal alternative.