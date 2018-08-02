Everton submit bid for Marcos Rojo

Everton are looking to sign the Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo this summer.
According to reports from Argentina (translated by SportWitness), the Merseyside outfit have already submitted an offer for the player.
The offer from Everton is thought to be in the region of €33m and Manchester United are prepared to accept the bid.
The report adds that Everton will struggle to meet Rojo’s demands as the player is looking for a pay rise. However, they are confident that an agreement will be reached soon. Once the personal terms are sorted, the move will go through.
It is evident that the Argentine centre-back is not a key part of Mourinho’s first team plans and therefore a move away is the best solution for Rojo.
At Everton, he will be able to play regularly. Rojo is expected to partner Keane at the heart of Silva’s defence.
It will be interesting to see who United bring in as a replacement for Rojo should the deal go through. They have been linked with a move for the Colombian defender Yerry Mina this summer.