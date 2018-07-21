Everton submit £22million bid for Lucas Digne

Everton are looking to sign the Barcelona left-back Lucas Digne this summer.
The Frenchman is thought to be unsettled due to the lack of game time at Camp Nou and Silva is ready to bring him to the Premier League.
According to Daily Mirror, Everton have already submitted a £22million offer for the defender. The Toffees are ready to pay the £22million and some add-ons for the French full-back.
Silva needs to find a long-term replacement for Leighton Baines and it seems that he has identified the 25-year-old as a key target. Baines is 33 and he is regressing fast.
Digne was quite highly rated before he joined Barcelona and he should prove to be a quality signing for Everton if he can regain his form and confidence.
The Frenchman has been a back up to Jordi Alba at Camp Nou and that cost him his place in the French national team during the World Cup. He will be keen on kick-starting his career now and a move to Everton would be ideal.
Barcelona are unwilling to sell the 25-year-old but if he decides to force a move, the Spanish giants might just decide to cash in on him.