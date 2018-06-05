Everton star Pickford makes encouraging statement ahead of the World Cup

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford believes that he is ready to be the England first-choice keeper during the World Cup in Russia this month.
Pickford is currently the favorite to wear the Three Lions number one jersey and started during Gareth Southgate’s sides 2-1 win over Nigeria during the past weekend. Southgate also said after the match that the selection choice was “a bit of a statement”.
Pickford did not do his chances any harm and he churned out a decent display against the African giants.
The first-choice position is expected to be a battle between Jack Butland and Pickford.
While Nick Pope was included in the squad, he is expected to be nothing more than the third-choice especially given that he is yet to earn his debut for England.
Pickford is now confident that he will start for England and in doing so become the nation’s youngest ever tournament goalkeeper.
“As a goalkeeper you’ve got to have mental toughness and that’s one thing I’m good at,” Pickford said.
“I don’t show any pressure on the pitch, I show I can play out from the back.
“I don’t feel nervous. I’m embracing the environment of it all.
“I always take my opportunities – in football you only get one shot and you’ve got to take it and I’ve always taken it.”