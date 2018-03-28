Everton should replace Morgan Schneiderlin with Oguzhan Ozyakup

Sam Allardyce would be looking to bolster his midfield in the summer, and one player he should seriously consider is Oguzhan Ozyakup.
Earlier this month, Turkish Football reported that Everton are looking to sign Besiktas midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup in the summer transfer window.
The 25-year-old came up through the Arsenal ranks, but left the Gunners for Besiktas in 2012 in order to pursue first-team football in Turkey.
He is now an established player for the Turkey national team, having made 30 appearances for his country. The midfielder has also scored 27 goals and managed 47 assists during his six years stay at Besiktas.
Ozyakup is a technically gifted player who asserts his influence in the middle by dictating the tempo of the game. He is out of contract at the end of the season and therefore Everton can sign him on a free transfer.
Allardyce should consider selling Morgan Schneiderlin in the summer and free up the space (plus wages) to accommodate an in-form player like Ozyakup.
Schneiderlin has cut a sorrow figure this season, and it doesn’t seem like Allardyce has enough faith in him.
One player who could play a big part in persuading Ozyakup to join the Toffees is Turkish striker Cenk Tosun who joined the club in the January transfer window.
Tosun started slowly but is starting to look good for the Merseyside club, and Allardyce could bring his friend to Goodison Park to forge a good partnership.