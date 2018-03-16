Everton should prioritise signing Steven N’Zonzi to replace Morgan Schneiderlin

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has admitted that he was on a scouting mission during his latest visit to Old Trafford to watch Manchester United’s Champions League clash against Sevilla.
Sevilla won the tie 2-1 to progress to the next round, and Allardyce must have been pleased with the performance of Steven N’Zonzi.
Everton had shown interest in signing N’Zonzi in the January transfer window, with the Liverpool Echo reporting that the Blues had held initial talks with the Andalusian club over the prospect of signing the midfielder who is valued at £25 million.
N’Zonzi was one of the star performers on the night and surely has done enough to impress the Everton boss. He dictated the tempo of the game from midfield and his performance was one of the major reasons why United couldn’t control the game despite playing at home.
Allardyce may need to sell a few players to balance the book, and should consider selling Morgan Schneiderlin to vacate the space for N’Zonzi’s arrival.
The 28-year-old, who joined from Manchester United in 2017, has cut a disappointing figure this season at the Merseyside club, and Everton should look to cash in on him in the summer transfer window.