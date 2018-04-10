Everton should move for Ryan Sessegnon instead of Aaron Cresswell

According to a recent report from The Sun, Everton are looking to launch a £25 million move for West Ham left-back Aaron Cresswell as Sam Allardyce is keen to reunite with the player he signed for the Hammers from Ipswich Town four years ago.
Allardyce is reportedly a big fan of the player and wants to bring him to Goodison Park to compete with Leighton Baines. The 28-year-old is an experienced defender and this season he has shown his versatility by playing 15 times in the central defence.
Cresswell is a decent Premier League defender, but his price-tag seems overly inflated. He has made 30 appearances for the Hammers this season, but his form hasn’t been always consistent, and has from time to time come under criticism from the fans.
At £25 million, Everton could attract players of the calibre of Ryan Bertrand, Luke Shaw or Patrick van Aanholt. But, the Toffees should make a smart move and go for Fulham’s rising star Ryan Sessegnon who is a reported summer target of Tottenham Hotspur.
Spurs have been hot on the heels of the exciting 17-year-old who has shown maturity beyond his years, and his phenomenal performance this season has in fact taken Fulham to a position where they are fighting for an automatic promotion for the Premier League.
The youngster is primarily a left-back – has played 19 times in that position – but has shown tactical adaptability while playing higher up the pitch. He has scored 14 goals and further registered six assists in the Championship this season.
According to reports from The Mirror, Fulham could ask for a fee in the region of £20 million for him. Although it may seem too much for a young player, he could turn out to be a world beater, and the signing could prove to be a masterstroke.