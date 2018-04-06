Everton should move for Paco Alcacer in the summer

Despite landing Cenk Tosun from Besiktas in the January transfer window, Sam Allardyce should look to add another quality striker to bolster the forward department in the summer transfer window.
If they are in the market for a quality number nine, the Toffees must give a serious consideration about signing Paco Alcacer from Barcelona.
According to a recent report from El Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish striker could be looking to leave Camp Nou in order to get regular game time.
The 24-year-old was one of the finest strikers in Spain when he was at Valencia, and in fact his performance for Los Che earned him the move to Barcelona in 2016.
He is a prolific goalscorer and his 14 goals in 45 matches for the Catalan giants proves his quality, despite inconsistent game time.
During January, Spanish publication Don Balon reported that the Toffees were showing an interest in the Spanish international who has a release clause of around £100 million.
Obviously, given his recent form not many clubs in the world would be willing to pay that amount and Barcelona will have to reduce their asking price.
Alcacer is an elite level striker, and could take Everton to the next level. These are the signings that reflect the club’s ambition, and Everton must not miss out on him if an opportunity to sign him arises in the summer.