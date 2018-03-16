Everton should consider making a move for Clement Lenglet this summer

It seems like Everton have already started planning for the summer transfer window, and signing a centre-back is a priority for them.
Sam Allardyce admitted that he was on a scouting mission as he watched Sevilla in action against Manchester United in the Champions League clash at Old Trafford in the midweek.
Earlier this week, The Times claimed that Everton are considering making a move for Manchester United defender Phil Jones in the summer transfer window.
Jones is an established Premier League defender and Allardyce would be keen for a reunion having managed him at Blackburn Rovers.
However, Jones’ poor injury record and inability to establish himself as the club’s first choice in all these years should force Allardyce to look for options elsewhere.
That is why he should make a move for Sevilla’s highly rated defender Clement Lenglet who produced a solid performance against Manchester United on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old has made 26 La Liga appearances this season for Sevilla, and played in seven Champions League games as well.
Strong in the air and good at tackling, he is only going to get a lot better and the Merseyside club should try to sign him as a long term replacement for Phil Jagielka.