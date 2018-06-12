Everton set to submit bid for James Maddison

Norwich City midfielder James Maddison has been linked with a move away from the club this summer and it appears that Everton are leading the chase.
As per the reports, Everton are set to submit an offer for the highly talented attacking midfielder.
The 21-year-old midfielder is valued at around £20m and Everton would do well to secure his services for that. In the current market, a player of Maddison’s talent is worth a lot more.
West Ham tried to sign the player in January but their offer fell short of Norwich’s valuation.
Maddison managed to score 15 goals n the Championship last season and he would be a terrific addition to Marco Silva’s side.
Everton are lacking in goals and creativity and Maddison could be the ideal fit for them.
The player is keen on making the step up to the Premier League and it will be interesting to see whether Everton can agree on a fee with Norwich now.
Wayne Rooney is expected to leave the Toffees soon and Maddison will be brought in as a replacement.