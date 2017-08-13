Everton set to sign Gylfi Sigurdsson this week

Everton have been linked with the Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson for a while now.
Ronald Koeman is interested in bringing the Iceland international to Goodison Park this summer and it seems that a deal is finally close to completion.
Daily Mirror are reporting that the Toffees are close to signing the playmaker this week.
Sigurdsson is likely to cost around £50million and he is expected to replace Ross Barkley in the starting lineup. The England midfielder has been linked with a move Spurs.
Initially, Everton and Swansea were struggling to agree on a fee but it seems like there has been a compromise. Daily Mirror claims that the midfielder will get a green light from the Welsh club to complete his move soon.
Swansea are looking at the West Brom midfielder Nacer Chadli as a replacement. The Belgian has had problems with Tony Pulis and has been linked with an exit this summer.
Sigurdsson is one of the best attacking midfielders in the league right now and his arrival will certainly help the Toffees challenge for the Champions League places. Everton secured a 1-0 win over Stoke in their opening game yesterday. Wayne Rooney scored the winner on his return to Goodison Park in Everton colours.
Koeman’s side are already well stocked and Sigurdsson will only improve them. Considering the fact that Liverpool and Spurs have had poor windows so far, they could have a genuine shot at top four this season.