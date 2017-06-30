Everton set to seal the signing of Michael Keane

Burnley defender Michael Keane is all set to join Everton this summer.
The 24-year-old centre-back was linked with a return to Old Trafford but the Toffees have moved swiftly to secure his services.
Liverpool Echo are reporting that Everton will pay £25 million for Keane initially but the deal could up to £31 million with add-ons.
Keane had a very good season with the Clarets last year and is rated as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League right now.
Both Jagielka and Williams are past their peak and Koeman had to strengthen that position ahead of the season. Signing Keane could prove to be a masterstroke in the long run. In this market, £25 million is a very nominal amount for a player of his calibre.
Everton have been very efficient in the transfer market this summer. The Toffees have already signed Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen, Henry Onyekuru and Sandro Ramirez.
Keane’s transfer to Everton should be confirmed soon. Koeman wanted the defender to join his new teammates before the pre-season training starts on Monday.
The player was determined to join a side where he can play week in week out and Everton should prove to be a good choice for him. Furthermore, Koeman is a good defensive coach and Keane will only improve under his guidance.