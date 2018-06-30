Everton set to make a £25m bid for Kieran Tierney

Everton are interested in signing the Scottish left back Kieran Tierney from Celtic.
The 21-year-old has been a star for Celtic over the last couple of seasons and he is viewed as the ideal long-term replacement for Leighton Baines.
As per the reports, Everton are now set to submit a £25 million for the Scotland international.
Marco Silva and Marcel Brands are looking to build a young and talented squad at Goodison Park and Tierney certainly fits the profile.
The young full-back has been Celtic’s young player of the year for three years in a row and it is evident that he needs a step up now. A move to the Premier League could be ideal for him right now.
Celtic will want to hold on to their brightest young talent but Everton certainly have the finances to convince them.
Furthermore, the promise of regular football at the Premier League level could also be very tempting for Kieran Tierney.
The Toffees have been linked with a move for the German international Marvin Plattenhardt this summer as well.