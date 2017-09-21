Everton set to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, Toffees fans react on Twitter

Everton have been drawn against Chelsea in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
Premier League champions Chelsea thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-1 in the last round of the competition and they will be looking for another big win against the Toffees now.
Meanwhile, Everton secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Sunderland thanks to a brace from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Ronald Koeman’s side were under enormous pressure before the game, but they managed to channel it positively against a mediocre Sunderland side.
Everton spent a lot of money during the summer transfer window and the fans must have been expecting a trophy this season. The Carabao Cup was undoubtedly their best chance at the start of the season but the draw against Chelsea is a major blow.
The Blues have already beaten Everton earlier this season and Koeman’s men will be dreading the trip to Stamford Bridge next month.
Everton fans don’t seem too optimistic about the game either. Here is how they reacted to the draw on Twitter.
It was fun while it lasted lads
— 🔹 (@Michael_McM01) September 20, 2017
At least we got further then Liverpool 😬
— Kristian (@kr12t1an_R0j) September 20, 2017
It was nice being in the cup 🙃🙃🙃
— Andrew Jopson (@Andrew_Jopson) September 20, 2017
The universe just hates us doesn’t it
— Kieran. (@KieranRogers96) September 20, 2017
We are the definition of a good thing never lasting
— Kieran. (@KieranRogers96) September 20, 2017
.ah well at least we can concentrate on the league 😕
— PNE Police (@PNEPolice) September 20, 2017
Carabao Cup fourth-round draw:
Tottenham v West Ham
Bristol City v Crystal Palace
Swansea v Manchester United
Arsenal v Norwich
Chelsea v Everton
Manchester City v Wolves
Leicester v Leeds
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough
The ties will take place the week beginning October 23.