Everton set to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, Toffees fans react on Twitter

21 September, 2017 Chelsea, English League Cup, English Premier League, Everton

Everton have been drawn against Chelsea in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Premier League champions Chelsea thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-1 in the last round of the competition and they will be looking for another big win against the Toffees now.

Meanwhile, Everton secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Sunderland thanks to a brace from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Ronald Koeman’s side were under enormous pressure before the game, but they managed to channel it positively against a mediocre Sunderland side.

Everton spent a lot of money during the summer transfer window and the fans must have been expecting a trophy this season. The Carabao Cup was undoubtedly their best chance at the start of the season but the draw against Chelsea is a major blow.

The Blues have already beaten Everton earlier this season and Koeman’s men will be dreading the trip to Stamford Bridge next month.

Everton fans don’t seem too optimistic about the game either. Here is how they reacted to the draw on Twitter.

 

Carabao Cup fourth-round draw:

Tottenham v West Ham

Bristol City v Crystal Palace

Swansea v Manchester United

Arsenal v Norwich

Chelsea v Everton

Manchester City v Wolves

Leicester v Leeds

Bournemouth v Middlesbrough

The ties will take place the week beginning October 23.

