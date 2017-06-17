Everton set to complete the signing of Sandro Ramirez

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is close to completing another signing this summer.
This time the Toffees are set to land the highly talented Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez.
The Spanish U21 international was linked with Everton last week and it seems that the Merseyside outfit have agreed on a deal for him. Reputed journalist Paul Joyce (from The Times) has confirmed that the player has already completed his medical and the transfer should be officially confirmed soon.
Ramirez was linked with La Liga giants Atletico Madrid as well but Diego Simeone’s side are serving a transfer ban. The Spanish U21 international has a £5.2million release clause and Everton have decided to activate it.
Sandro had a very good season with Malaga last year and the former Barcelona player scored 16 goals in 31 games last season.
It will be interesting to see whether Everton sanction the sale of Romelu Lukaku now. The Belgian has been linked with a return to Chelsea. Ramirez is unlikely to sit on the bench next season and therefore he could be the replacement for Lukaku.
Sandro would be a very good option for the Toffees because of his playing style and versatility. The Malaga forward can play anywhere across the front three. Also, his quick and aggressive style of play suits the Premier League as well.