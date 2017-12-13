Everton set to agree new deal with Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton are set to agree on a new deal with the highly rated forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
The news has been confirmed by Paul Joyce from The Times. Defender Jonjoe Kenny is set to sign a new deal as well.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jonjoe Kenny close to signing new contracts. Kenny deal will run to 2022
The 20-year-old has been sensational for the Toffees this season and he has featured several times for the senior side. Even after the departure of Ronald Koeman, Calvert-Lewin has managed to hold on to his first-team place. The fans will be delighted to see that the club is working hard to secure the future of a mercurial young talent.
The youngster helped his side secure a memorable draw in the Merseyside derby at the weekend and Everton will be hoping for more of the same in future.
Earlier this season Calvert-Lewin was nominated for the Golden boy award and it is no surprise that Everton are looking to secure his services for the long term.
The 20-year-old is a prodigious talent who is expected to become a leading Premier League star in future. If he can continue to develop with more first-team football under Allardyce, he could be the man to solve Everton’s attacking problems for the foreseeable future.
Calvert-Lewin has scored 6 goals in 26 games for Everton so far this season.