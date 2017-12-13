Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton set to agree new deal with Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton set to agree new deal with Dominic Calvert-Lewin

13 December, 2017 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours

Everton are set to agree on a new deal with the highly rated forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The news has been confirmed by Paul Joyce from The Times. Defender Jonjoe Kenny is set to sign a new deal as well.

The 20-year-old has been sensational for the Toffees this season and he has featured several times for the senior side. Even after the departure of Ronald Koeman, Calvert-Lewin has managed to hold on to his first-team place. The fans will be delighted to see that the club is working hard to secure the future of a mercurial young talent.

The youngster helped his side secure a memorable draw in the Merseyside derby at the weekend and Everton will be hoping for more of the same in future.

Earlier this season Calvert-Lewin was nominated for the Golden boy award and it is no surprise that Everton are looking to secure his services for the long term.

The 20-year-old is a prodigious talent who is expected to become a leading Premier League star in future. If he can continue to develop with more first-team football under Allardyce, he could be the man to solve Everton’s attacking problems for the foreseeable future.

Calvert-Lewin has scored 6 goals in 26 games for Everton so far this season.

David Sullivan says West Ham will sign 'two or three' players in January
Tottenham keeping tabs on German forward Jann-Fiete Arp

About The Author

Sai

Media Graduate from Uni of Herts. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]soccerlens[dot]com