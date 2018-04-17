Everton scouted Porto forward Moussa Marega this weekend

Everton have been linked with the Porto forward Moussa Marega this season.
According to the latest reports (translated by SportWitness), Everton officials were in Lisbon to watch the player in action against Benfica on Sunday.
The Toffees could definitely use a goalscorer and Marega could be the ideal addition for them.
The likes of Tosun, Ramirez, Rooney have all failed to replace Romelu Lukaku’s goals this season and Everton have had a season to forget so far.
Marega has scored 22 goals for Porto this season and he could solve Allardyce’s goalscoring problems.
Furthermore, the 27-year-old’s pace and power would make him the ideal fit for the Premier League.
It will be interesting to see whether the Toffees can agree on a fee with Porto this summer. The 27-year-old has a release clause of around €40m and the Portuguese giants are unlikely to settle for a lower price.
Marega could be tempted to play in the Premier League next season and Everton won’t be a bad option for him either.