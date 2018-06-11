Everton release seven players, Robles and Baxter among departures

Everton submitted their released list to the Premier League, which reveals they have released seven players this summer, including Joel Robles and Jose Baxter.
Sam Byrne, Calum Dyson, Conor Grant, Louis Gray and David Henen make up the other five players on their way out of Goodison Park.
Everton’s released list
- Baxter, Jose
- Byrne, Sam John
- Dyson, Calum William
- Grant, Conor James
- Gray, Louis
- Henen, David Boris Philippe
- Robles Blazquez, Joel
Baxter rose from the youth ranks to the Everton first-team in 2009 and made 15 appearances in all competitions – the majority of which saw him being introduced from the bench in the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.
He failed to develop in the years that followed, however, and was loaned out Tranmere Rovers to get competitive first-team football before being released.
The attacking-midfielder then joined Oldham Athletic and moved to Sheffield United a year later, spending three years at Bramall Lane before his release.
Everton brought him back to Goodison last summer for 12 months and will be parting company at the end of his contract in the coming weeks.
As for Robles, the 27-year-old joined Everton from Atletico Madrid in 2013 and went on to make 65 appearances across the board. He’s never been able to nail down a starting place for the Toffees and hasn’t be retained this summer as a result.
Everton’s retained list (Premier League)
- Adeniran, Dennis Emmanuel Abiodun
- Baines, Leighton John
- Baningime, Beni
- Besic, Muhamed
- Bolasie, Yannick
- Bowler, Joshua Luke
- Bramall, Daniel Luke (offer)
- Broadhead, Nathan Paul
- Browning, Tyias
- Calvert-Lewin, Dominic
- Charsley, Henry William James
- Coleman, Seamus
- Connolly, Callum Alexander
- Davies, Thomas
- Dowell, Kieran O’Neil
- Evans, Antony Kenneth
- Feeney, Morgan
- Foulds, Matthew Colin (offer)
- Funes Mori, Jose Ramiro
- Galloway, Brendan Joel Zibusiso
- Garbutt, Luke
- Gibson, Lewis Jack
- Gueye, Idrissa Gana
- Hewelt, Mateusz Tomasz
- Holgate, Mason Anthony
- Jagielka, Philip Nikodem
- Keane, Michael Vincent
- Kenny, Jonjoe
- Kiersey, Jack Alexander (offer)
- Klaassen, Davy
- Lavery, Shayne Francis (offer)
- Lookman, Ademola Lookman Olajade
- Markelo, Nathangelo Alexandro
- Martina, Rhu-Endly Aurelio Jean-Carlo
- Mathis, Boris
- McCarthy, James
- Mirallas Y Castillo, Kevin Antonio Joel Gislain
- Niasse, Baye Oumar
- Onyekuru, Henry Chukwuemeka
- Pennington, Matthew
- Pickford, Jordan Lee
- Ramirez Castillo, Sandro
- Renshaw, Christopher Thomas
- Robinson, Antonee
- Rooney, Wayne Mark
- Sambou, Bassala
- Schneiderlin, Morgan
- Sigurdsson, Gylfi Thor
- Stekelenburg, Maarten
- Tarashaj, Shani
- Tosun, Cenk
- Vlasic, Nikola
- Walcott, Theo James
- Williams, Ashley Errol
- Williams, Joseph Michael