Everton ready to sign Gylfi Sigurdsson regardless of the price tag

Everton are determined to sign the Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson this summer.
The 27-year-old Iceland international has been sensational for the Welsh club over the last two seasons and Koeman wants to break the transfer record once again for the Premier League midfielder.
Sigurdsson scored 10 goals for the Swans last season. The playmaker has scored 30 goals for the Welsh club since re-joining them during the 2014/15 season. He is one of the best attacking midfielders in the league right now and he would improve the Toffees going forward.
According to Guardian, Swansea have placed a £50m price tag on the player but Everton are determined to get the deal done.
The Toffees have sold Romelu Lukaku for a fee of £75m earlier this month and it seems that they are keen on investing that money right away.
On paper, the 27-year-old should be a cracking signing for most teams in the division. Sigurdsson will add more creativity, versatility and goals to the Everton side. However, it will be interesting to see how Koeman accommodates the likes of Bolasie, Klaassen, Mirallas, Barkley and Sigurdsson in his system.
As per the report, Sigurdsson is set to fly to the United States on Thursday morning for a pre-season tour. It will be interesting to see whether the player boards the plane now.
Sigurdsson has three years left on his current contract and Swansea are under no pressure to sell. Therefore, Everton will have to match their asking price if they want to sign the goalscoring midfielder anytime soon.