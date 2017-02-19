Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton willing to pay £15m for Kasper Schmeichel

19 February, 2017 English Premier League, Everton, Leicester, Transfer News & Rumours
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 24: Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester City during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Crystal Palace at The King Power Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Everton could make a formal move for Leicester City goalkeeper, Kasper Schmeichel, in the summer.

The Denmark international is top of Ronald Koeman’s wishlist. The Dutchman is a huge admirer of the keeper and wants to bring the Premier League winner to Goodison Park.

Schmeichel has agreed a new five-year deal with Leicester only six months back, but he would still be open to the move. The Foxes have not only struggled to maintain last season’s standards in 2016-17, but Claudio Ranieri’s mean are also involved in a relegation scrap as well.

Chances are high that a lot of players could leave Leicester, irrespective of their league position, at the end of the current campaign, and Schmeichel could be one of them.

According to reports from the Mirror, Leicester would command a transfer fee in the region of £15m if Schmeichel decides to join Everton.

Ronald Koeman signed compatriot Maarten Stekelenburg as a replacement for Tim Howard last summer. He has shared the goalkeeping responsibility with Joel Robles this term, but it seems Koeman is still looking to bring in quality players in that department.

Former Wigan goalkeeper, Robles, has performed brilliantly in Stekelenburg’s absence, but he is likely to be sold. He has just 16 months to run on his current deal, with clubs in Spain likely to be interested in signing him.
Schmeichel will be a great addition to the Everton squad. However, it remains to be seen whether the Toffees pay £15m or move for the 30-year-old.
