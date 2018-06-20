Everton ready to offload Morgan Schneiderlin – Newcastle should move

According to reports from The Sun, Everton could offload Morgan Schneiderlin in the summer transfer window as Marco Silva is looking to shape the squad to his own taste.
The report claims that the French midfielder has been told that he can leave the club in the summer.
The 28-year-old joined Everton from Manchester United in January 2017 for a fee in the region of £22 million but he struggled badly last season at Goodison Park.
There is interest from French clubs, but Newcastle United must not miss out on the opportunity to sign him.
He is an established Premier League footballer with a wealth of experience. Probably he is lacking a bit of confidence and under a top class manager, can get back to his old best.
Schneiderlin has plenty of football left in him and can be a solid addition for the Magpies in the middle of the park.
Given his form last season, Everton could be forced to lower the asking price, and the Magpies should not miss out on this opportunity.