Everton ready to offer Gylfi Sigurdsson a £150,000-a-week deal

Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has been linked with a move to Everton for a while now.
The Toffees are looking to sign the Iceland international and have already submitted a £40m bid for him. However, Swansea have turned down the opening offer and are demanding a fee in the region of £50m.
Ronald Koeman is set to submit an improved offer for the 27-year-old if latest reports are to be believed.
Daily Mirror are claiming that not only Everton will break their transfer record for Sigurdsson, they are ready to make him the highest earner at the club. The Swansea star will gain parity with Wayne Rooney if the transfer goes through.
Rooney currently earns around £150,000-a-week at Goodison Park. As per the report from Mirror, the deal is expected to go through this summer.
Apparently, Koeman wants Sigurdsson as a replacement for Ross Barkley. The English playmaker has failed to impress and is nearing the end of his contract. He has been linked with a move to Spurs this summer.
Sigurdsson scored 9 goals and picked up 13 assists last term and is the midfielder is keen on working with Koeman next season. He is one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League right now and would be a sensational addition for the Toffees.