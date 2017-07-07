Everton preparing improved £32m bid for Premier League midfielder

Everton are preparing an improved £32 million transfer bid to sign Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, according to the Daily Mail.
Swansea have already rejected a £27 million offer from the Toffees and are currently bracing themselves for revised bid for the Icelandic. The 27-year-old played a starring role last season to maintain the Swans’ Premier League status and the Welsh club are keen to keep hold of their star midfielder ahead of Paul Clement’s first full season in-charge at the Liberty Stadium.
Swansea have already completed the £11 million signing of 28-year-old midfielder Roque Mesa from Las Palmas, who could potentially replace Sigurdsson ahead of the upcoming campaign.
Sigurdsson, who scored nine goals and provided 13 assists last season, has also attracted interest from Leicester City but Swansea’s asking price has prevented the Foxes from submitting an official bid.
Having already spent over £85 million to recruit Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen, Michael Keane and Sandro Ramirez, Everton are also in talks with Manchester United skipper Wayne Rooney to discuss his potential return to the Goodison Park with Romelu Lukaku now expected to head into the other direction after the Toffees agreed the Red Devils’ £75 million bid for the Belgian centre forward.
Ronald Koeman is actively revamping his squad with Everton hoping to mount an impressive Premier League run to compete with other big clubs for European positions.