Everton plotting player plus cash deal for Wilfried Zaha

Everton are looking to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace this summer.
According to Daily Mirror, the Toffees are looking to pull off a player plus cash deal for the former Manchester United winger.
The report claims that Everton will offer Yannick Bolasie and some cash for Zaha.
The Palace winger is valued at around £60m and therefore Everton will have to break the bank for him even if Bolasie becomes a part of the deal. The former Palace star is valued at £15m.
Signing Zaha would certainly be a major coup for Marco Silva but Palace are unwilling to sell their key player. It would take a massive offer to convince the Eagles and Everton cannot afford to dedicate their budget to one player.
Everton need to improve their squad significantly if they want to challenge for a place in the top eight.
It will be interesting to see what happens eventually. Zaha would improve most teams outside the top four and his desire to leave the club could be crucial to any deal.
The 25-year-old winger has recently turned down a £125,000-per-week contract offer.