Everton plotting cash plus player deal for Gylfi Sigurdsson

Everton have been linked with Swansea’s Gylfi Sigurdsson for a while now.
The Iceland midfielder is valued at £50million by the Welsh club and the Toffees are plotting a player plus cash offer for the 27-year-old.
According to Wales Online, Everton are ready to offer a £40 million fee and £5 million in add-ons for the player. Furthermore, they are also willing to send 19-year-old right-back Callum Connolly to Swansea as a part of the deal.
Everton are hoping that the inclusion of Connolly will sway things in their favour.
Considering the fact that Sigurdsson wants to leave the club, it is an excellent offer for Swansea. Along with substantial cash, the Welsh club will also be getting a talented young defender. Furthermore, the Welsh outfit are apparently looking for a right back as well.
As per the report, Ronald Koeman is determined to sign Sigurdsson this summer and has informed the Everton board that the Iceland midfielder could be the difference between a Champions League finish and a Europa League finish next summer.
Everton have been very active in the transfer market this summer and signing Sigurdsson will be another masterstroke from the Toffees. The Swansea star is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and he would certainly add more creativity and goals to Koeman’s side.