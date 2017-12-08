Everton plotting £60m move for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Everton manager Sam Allardyce is plotting a club record move for the Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The 28-year-old has been in sensational form this season and Allardyce wants him to fill Lukaku’s void at Goodison Park. The Belgian was never replaced properly and Everton have paid the price for that so far this season.
Aubameyang has scored 19 goals in 20 games this season and he would be an unbelievable signing for most teams in the Premier League.
According to reports, the player is keen on a move to the Premier League as well.
Although Everton is not a step up from Dortmund, they have the finances to pull off a deal like this. It will be interesting to see whether they can convince the player first.
If Aubameyang becomes available, there will be other clubs vying for his services and Everton might have to pay over the odds to fight off the competition.
After a disastrous start to the season, Everton have found some form and it will be important to add to their squad in January. Signing someone like Aubameyang would certainly take the Toffees to a whole new level.