Everton planning talks over new deal for Ross Barkley

Everton are keen to secure the future of Ross Barkley, and manager, Ronald Koeman, has confirmed that talks are being planned with the midfielder over a new lucrative contract.
Barkley, the home grown midfielder who emerged from the club’s academy, has a deal till 2018. Top Premier League clubs, like Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham, are vying for his signature, but Everton will look to persuade him to commit to the Merseyside club for the long term.
Koeman said, as quoted by The Times:
He’s one of the players who will finish their contract in one year. We will do everything to keep Ross and [to get him] to sign a new contract. Talks are planned but I don’t think they have started yet.
Tottenham are reportedly keen to sign the England midfielder. Back in December, The Telegraph reported that Spurs were considering making a formal bid to sign Barkley.
While Spurs didn’t make any move in January, there is a possibility that they could try their luck in the summer.
Meanwhile, Koeman has revealed that star striker, Romelu Lukaku, is close to signing a new deal at the club. The Belgian striker will put pen to paper on a new five-year-deal worth a club record £140,000 a week.
The striker’s agent, Mino Raiola, has confirmed that the player will commit his future at the Merseyside club, but it remains to be seen whether it is just a ploy to get a bumper transfer move from Everton.
Koeman admitted there will be no guarantees over Lukaku’s future even if he signs a new deal at the club. Everton blocked Lukaku from moving to Chelsea last summer.