Everton planning summer move for Swansea’s Gylfi Sigurdsson

Everton manager, Ronald Koeman, has said that the club will ‘do the maximum’ to keep star striker, Romelu Lukaku, at the club next season.
Lukaku has expressed his desire to move away from Goodison Park and experience Champions League football with a big team. With 21 goals to his name this season, the Belgian feels the time is right for him to test his calibre at a bigger platform.
According to Liverpool Echo, Everton are preparing for life after Lukaku and will once again target Swansea’s Gylfi Sigurdsson in the summer.
A £28m offer from Everton was reportedly rejected last summer while the Toffees were told the player won’t be sold during the January transfer window.
He remains on Everton’s wishlist ahead of the next transfer window. Burnley defender, Michael Keane, and Manchester United striker, Wayne Rooney, are other players that are being targeted, but Sigurdsson remains a firm favourite of Koeman.
Sigurdsson has enjoyed a superb campaign for Swansea where he scored eight Premier League goals with further 11 assists to his name.
Everton’s chances of landing the 27-year-old will be boosted if Swansea suffer relegation. The Swans are 17th in the Premier League, three points and a place above the relegation zone.
Swansea face crunch games against Middlesbrough and Sunderland in their final nine games. They also face tough fixtures against Spurs, Manchester United and Everton before the end of the season.