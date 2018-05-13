Everton meet with William Carvalho’s agent

Everton are in talks to sign the Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho this summer.
As per the reports (translated by SportWitness), the Sporting star’s agent was in England earlier for talks with the Merseyside club.
The Toffees have been linked with the defensive midfielder in the past as well and it seems that they are ready to make a move for Carvalho this summer.
Apparently, Everton will have to part with a sum of €40m for the midfielder.
Carvalho is very highly rated within the game and Everton could certainly use a powerful presence like him in their midfield. Although they have the likes of Schneiderlin and Gueye at their disposal, Carvalho’s arrival would improve them immediately.
The Portuguese midfielder will shield Everton’s back four and allow the creative players to play with more freedom.
Apparently, Inter Milan and Monaco are interested in signing the player as well. However, if Everton’s interest is genuine, they should be able to outbid their rivals with ease.
West Ham tried to sign the midfielder earlier in the season and it will be interesting to see whether they renew their interest once again.