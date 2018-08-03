Everton looking to submit bid for West Ham’s Reece Oxford

Everton are interested in signing the highly rated West Ham defender Reece Oxford.
The 19-year-old is up for sale this summer and the Toffees are looking to take advantage of his situation and sign him.
Sky Sports claim that West Ham will consider selling the player for a fee of £10m but Everton are preparing a £3m bid for him.
Oxford is a prodigious young talent who could become a future star for Everton. The 19-year-old needs to continue his development with regular football and West Ham cannot provide him with that opportunity. If he can fulfil his potential at Everton, he could prove to be a major bargain.
The versatile defender was on loan in the Bundesliga and he managed to showcase his talent there. It will be interesting to see whether Borussia Monchengladbach make a move to sign the player permanently this summer.
Oxford was rated very highly at West Ham during Slaven Bilic’s tenure but he never quite managed to force his way into the first team plans at the London Stadium. A move away could be ideal for the player at this stage of his career.