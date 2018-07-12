Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton looking to sign Yerry Mina for £21 million

Everton looking to sign Yerry Mina for £21 million

12 July, 2018 Barcelona, English Premier League, Everton, La Liga, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton are hoping to complete the signing of Yerry Mina from Barcelona this summer.

The Colombian defender is not a key part of Valverde’s plans and he needs to leave in order to play regularly.

Mina managed to impress for his country in the World Cup and Marco Silva has identified him as a target. The 23-year-old scored three goals for his country in the World Cup this summer.

According to the Daily Mirror, Everton are looking to seal the transfer for a fee of around £21million.

Everton are in desperate need of a quality centre-back and Mina could prove to be a superb signing. The Colombian is a prodigious young talent and if he manages to adapt to English football, £21million will be a bargain.

The Barcelona player is expected to partner Keane at the heart of Everton’s defence next season.

The Merseyside outfit are looking to bring in a left back this summer as well. The likes of Danny Rose and Kieran Tierney have been linked with moves to Goodison Park.

Steven Gerrard responds to speculation about Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos
Fan Reaction: Kenedy joins Newcastle United on loan

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com