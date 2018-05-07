Everton looking to sign Yacine Brahimi from Porto

Porto winger Yacine Brahimi is being linked with a move to the Premier League.
The Algerian has been outstanding for Porto in the recent years and he would be a cracking addition to the Premier League.
As per the reports (translated by SportWitness), Brahimi is a target for Everton.
The Toffees could certainly use some flair and creativity in their attack and the 28-year-old would be an ideal addition to Allardyce’s squad.
The Porto star is more than just a creator. Brahimi has scored 12 goals in all competitions for Porto this season and he would add goals to the Everton side as well.
It will be interesting to see whether the Toffees can agree on a fee with Porto now. They won’t be the only suitors for the Algerian and there could be a bidding war if the player is made available.
Whoever ends up signing Brahimi will get a quality attacker at the peak of his powers. Everton fans will be hoping Moshiri’s millions can sway the deal in their favour.