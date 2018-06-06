Everton looking to sign Real Sociedad ace Willian Jose

Everton are interested in signing the La Liga forward Willian Jose this summer.
As per the reports, the player has a contract until 2022 and Sociedad fear that clubs might try to sign their star forward this summer.
The 26-year-old had a very good season with Real Sociedad and he managed to score 20 goals for them in all competitions last season.
Everton’s need for a goalscorer is no secret and Willian Jose could be the ideal signing for them.
Since the departure of Romelu Lukaku, the Toffees have struggled in front of the goal and Marco Silva must address that problem if he wants to do well next season.
Everton managed to score just 44 times in 38 Premier League games last season.
Willian Jose is a clinical finisher and his ability to link up and make intelligent movements will improve the Merseyside outfit going forward.
It will be interesting to see whether the Toffees can agree on a deal with the Spanish club now. Willian Jose is a key player for Sociedad and they will look to demand a premium if they are forced to sell.
Apparently, the player has a release clause of 60 million Euros and Sociedad will not reduce the asking price.