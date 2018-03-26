Everton looking to sign Porto’s Moussa Marega

Everton are interested in signing the Porto forward Moussa Marega this summer.
The 26-year-old striker has been in sensational form for the Portuguese giants this season and the Toffees want him to spearhead their attack next season.
The player’s agent has confirmed (translated by HITC) that Marega is a target for Everton and the Premier League outfit have already made contacts. It will be interesting to see whether Porto decide to sell their star striker this summer.
He said: “It is true that there are early contacts with several English clubs, among them Everton, but no decision has been made. And it will only be with the natural knowledge and consent of FC Porto. Anything else that comes after this will be speculation”.
Allardyce’s side have struggled in front of the goal this season and the arrivals of Ramirez, Tosun and Wayne Rooney have not helped. Everton are still missing Romelu Lukaku.
It will be interesting to see whether Marega can fill that void next season.
Marega’s powerful physique and pace will help him do well in English football. Also, he has a proven goalscoring record in the recent seasons as well.
The Porto forward has scored 22 goals so far this season and he managed to bag 14 goals with Vitoria last season.