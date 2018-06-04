Everton looking to sign Newcastle star Jamaal Lascelles

Everton are interested in signing the Newcastle centre-back Jamaal Lascelles this summer.
The highly-rated defender would be a superb addition to Marco Silva’s side. The Toffees are in need of a top quality partner for Keane and Lascelles is one of the best young defenders in England.
Ashley Williams and Phil Jagielka are past their peaks and Silva wants to add to his defence before the start of next season.
As per the reports, Everton are preparing a £30million bid for Jamaal Lascelles.
It will be interesting to see how Newcastle responds to the interest in their captain. Lascelles has been a key player for Rafael Benitez and losing him could be catastrophic for the Magpies.
Newcastle need to improve their squad in order to finish in the top half next season and losing someone like Lascelles could push them towards the relegation battle.
The report adds that the 24-year-old centre back is a target for Premier League giants Liverpool as well.