Everton looking to sign Jamaal Lascelles from Newcastle

Everton are interested in signing the Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles this summer.
According to Ed Aarons from Guardian Sport, the Merseyside outfit want to add to their defence and they have identified the Newcastle captain.
Lascelles was Newcastle’s best player last season and signing him would be a major coup for Marco Silva. The new Everton boss has already splashed the cash on Richarlison and Lucas Digne.
Everton are being linked with a move for the Colombian centre-half Yerry Mina as well.
The likes of Williams and Jagielka are past their peak and Everton will need to bring in new defenders in order to challenge for the top half places next season.
Lascelles will not only improve Everton defensively, he will add some much-needed leadership to the side as well. The Newcastle defender could be the ideal long-term partner for Michael Keane. At 24, he is already one of the best defenders in England and he will continue to improve.
Rafa Benitez will not want to sell his best player this summer but the Magpies are short on resources and a significant offer could bring them to the negotiating table.
It will be interesting to see what happens eventually but there is no doubt that a player like Lascelles would totally transform Everton’s defence next season.