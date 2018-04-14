Everton looking to sign French midfielder Kamal Bafounta

Everton are interested in signing the highly rated Nantes midfielder Kamal Bafounta this summer.
According to French publication L’Equipe, the midfielder is expected to leave at the end of this season and Everton are well positioned to secure his services.
Everton have one of the best youth setups in England and it would be no surprise to see the player heading to Merseyside.
The 16-year-old is a phenomenal talent but he needs the right environment to fulfil his potential. At Everton, he will get the top class coaching he needs.
Furthermore, the Toffees are very good at bringing young players through to the first team and Bafounta will feel that he can break into the first team scene at Goodison Park in the near future.
It will be interesting to see whether Everton can agree on a deal with Nantes now. The French outfit will not want to sell their prized asset at this stage of his career and the Toffees might need to pay over the odds to convince them.