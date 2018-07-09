Everton looking to sign Danny Rose from Tottenham

Everton are looking to sign Danny Rose from Tottenham this summer.
The Toffees are keen on securing a long-term replacement for Leighton Baines.
According to Sun, Everton were interested in signing Kieran Tierney from Celtic this summer but they have decided to move on because of Celtic’s demands.
Apparently, Marco Silva was prepared to shell out £18m for the highly talented left back but Celtic are determined to hold out for £25m.
Regardless of his talent, Tierney is certainly not worth that kind of money. The 21-year-old is still untested at the highest level and he has very little experience in the Scottish League.
It will be interesting to see whether the Toffees can convince Spurs to sell Danny Rose now.
The England international has been linked with a move away for a while now but Everton would be a step down for him.
When on form, Rose is one of the best left backs in the country and he deserves to play European football.
Also, Tottenham are unlikely to sell a proven international like him for cheap. Everton would need to pay over the odds to secure his services. If they do manage to sign him, Rose would transform Everton’s left flank with his defensive and offensive qualities.