Everton looking to sign Ben Gibson from Middlesbrough

Everton are interested in signing the Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson this summer.
According to the Northern Echo, the Merseyside outfit are looking to improve their defence and the Championship star has been identified as a target.
Gibson had a very good season at Riverside last year and he could be a solid addition to the Everton back four. The likes of Williams and Jagielka are past their peak and Ramiro Funes Mori has been sold.
Marco Silva needs to find a long-term partner for Michael Keane and Gibson would be ideal. The Boro defender is too good for the Championship and he could be tempted with the lure of Premier League football.
The report claims that Everton are willing to sweeten the deal for Middlesbrough by offering them the chance to sign Mo Besic this summer.
Pulis is an admirer of the midfielder and he could be tempted to sanction a deal for Gibson if Besic is included in it.
Everton had a poor season by their standards last year and Silva will be expected to challenge for the Europa League spots next season. He will need to add more depth and quality to his squad in order to achieve his objectives and signing players like Gibson would be a good start.