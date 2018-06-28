Everton looking to sign Ante Rebic

Everton are interested in signing the Croatian international Ante Rebic this summer.
As per the reports, the Toffees are looking to add to their attacking options and Silva has identified the 24-year-old as a target.
Rebic had an impressive season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt last year and he has done very well in the World Cup this summer. The Croatian forward scored a wonder goal against Argentina earlier.
Marco Silva needs to add more goals to his side and Rebic could prove to be a useful addition alongside Tosun and Walcott.
Frankfurt had the option to sign Rebic permanently this summer and the German outfit have decided to activate that option. However, they are willing to listen to offers for him.
Sporting director Bruno Hubner believes that Rebic’s value has gone up after his World Cup displays and therefore his suitors will have to pay more than £26million for him.
It will be interesting to see whether Everton make an offer for him. The 24-year-old could transform their attacking unit next season.