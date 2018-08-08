Everton looking to sign Andre Gomes from Barcelona

Everton are looking to sign the Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes before the transfer window closes.
According to Daily Mail, the Barcelona midfielder is no longer a key part of Valverde’s plans and he will be allowed to leave the club this summer.
Marco Silva is prepared to provide Gomes with an exit route.
The former Valencia midfielder needs to play regularly and a move to Everton could be ideal for him. The Toffees need to add more depth to their central midfield and Gomes is likely to play more often at Goodison Park.
The report adds that it could be a loan deal or a permanent move.
The 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder could make a big difference for Silva’s side. Everton are lacking in creativity at the centre of the park and Gomes could be the ideal partner for the likes of Schneiderlin and Gueye.
The Toffees are set for a busy end to the window with the likes of Bernard and Mina expected to come in. Everton are linked with the Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma as well.
The Blues have signed Richarlison and Lucas Digne from Watford and Barcelona so far.
Everton had a season to forget last year and Silva will be hoping to restore some pride next season.