Everton looking to land Mikel Arteta as their new manager

Everton are looking to bring in a new manager at the end of the season and Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta has been identified as a target.
The former Everton midfielder has been a key part of Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff and clearly, the Toffees hierarchy believes that the Spaniard is good enough to lead the club. The 35-year-old is highly rated as a coach despite the lack of experience.
Sam Allardyce has failed to improve Everton so far and it would not be surprising to see him leave at the end of this season.
The Merseyside outfit are in need of rebuilding and a young manager like Arteta would be ideal for them. Furthermore, the Manchester City man knows the club very well and the fans would take to him instantly.
Everton fans have always shared a unique bond with the players, the manager and the club. Bringing in one of their favourite former players will only strengthen that feeling and lift the spirits around the club.
It will be interesting to see what Arteta decides to do if an offer comes in. Reports add that Arsenal are monitoring his situation as well and they could make a move for him.