Everton lining up shock £30m move for Arsenal 28-year-old

According to The Sun, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is considering making an approach for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.
The 28-year-old is expected to leave the Emirates at the end of his contract in the summer, but manager Arsene Wenger did admit he could cash in on the Chilean in January, rather than lose him for free. As a result, the Gunners are expecting to be inundated with offers in the coming months, and Everton are the latest club to throw their hat in the wrong.
Alexis could have moved to Manchester City in the summer transfer window for £60m, but now Everton stand a chance of procuring his signature for £30m, so says the report. However, the Chilean international, who has scored and created five goals in nine games in all competitions, stated a desire to play for a side in the Champions League, rather than one in the relegation zone.
Everton are currently 18th in the Premier League table after nine games, but that won’t stop them making an approach given how ambitious Moshiri has been since taking over the club. The Merseyside outfit came close to signing Olivier Giroud from Arsenal in the summer, and tried to bring Diego Costa to Goodison Park from Chelsea.
And having spent £45m on Gylfi Sigurdsson this summer, Everton certainly have the money to meet any asking price. Arsenal know they can’t get £60m for Alexis, due to him being out of contract in the summer, so the Blues might not have to break the bank to enter personal talks.
Whether the former Barcelona man thinks a move from Arsenal to Everton is a good career move remains to be seen, however.