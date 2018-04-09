Everton lining up a £25m summer move for West Ham left-back Aaron Cresswell

Everton are looking to sign Aaron Cresswell at the end of this season.
According to reports, Sam Allardyce has worked with the West Ham left-back before and he is a big admirer of the 28-year-old.
Allardyce wants Cresswell to compete with Baines for the starting left back position.
The report goes on to quote a source that claims Cresswell is keen on a move back to Liverpool this summer.
It will be interesting to see what happens if an offer comes in from Everton.
West Ham will not want to lose a key player. Moyes is planning to put together a decent squad himself and Cresswell has been a key player for him.
Apparently, Everton will launch a £25million offer for the West Ham defender this summer.
Leighton Baines has been a fantastic player for Everton over the years but he is 33 years old and it is time for the Toffees to start planning for life without him.
Cresswell could prove to be a wise addition if they manage to convince West Ham to sell.