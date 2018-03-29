Everton leading the race to sign Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has been linked with a move away from Emirates and Everton are thought to be leading the chase.
According to Daily Star, Everton are very interested in signing the technically gifted playmaker on a free transfer this summer.
Wilshere is out of contract at the end of this season and he is unhappy with the deal Arsenal have offered him. It will be interesting to see whether he decides to renew despite the offer being unsatisfactory.
Everton could certainly use some creativity at the heart of their midfield and Wilshere could be a terrific signing on a free. Despite his injury problems, Wilshere would be a massive bargain. The Arsenal star can win games on his own when he is fit and firing.
The likes of Gueye and Schneiderlin are way too defensive minded and someone like Wilshere could improve the balance.
The England international missed the games against Holland and Italy with inflamed knee tendons and he will be hoping to recover in time for Arsenal’s Premier League game.